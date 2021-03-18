Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,400.22

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Thingschain has a market cap of $90,400.22 and approximately $157.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,086.89 or 1.00217650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9,307.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00083573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

