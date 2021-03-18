TheStreet Upgrades Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to “B-“

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market cap of $906.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.
In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hanger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hanger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hanger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.