TheStreet Upgrades Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) to “B-“

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market cap of $906.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanger will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hanger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hanger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hanger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

