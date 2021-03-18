TheStreet Downgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to D+

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARNA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $4,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.