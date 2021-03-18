THEKEY Trading 307% Higher This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. THEKEY has a market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 307% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010179 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000999 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

