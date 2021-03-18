The Westaim (WED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (CVE:WED) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
WED stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The Westaim has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.
About The Westaim
