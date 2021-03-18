The Westaim (WED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Westaim (CVE:WED) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

WED stock opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The Westaim has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.45 million and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 38.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

