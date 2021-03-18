The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

The Toro has raised its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,161 shares of company stock worth $5,182,738 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

