The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

SWZ stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

