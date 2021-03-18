The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.
SWZ stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
