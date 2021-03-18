The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,450. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

