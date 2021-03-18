The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells $22,075.00 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $22,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

