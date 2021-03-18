The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,671,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Middleby by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Middleby by 1,413.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after buying an additional 127,374 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Shares of MIDD opened at $168.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

