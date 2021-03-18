The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.41

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 419076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

