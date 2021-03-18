The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.41

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 419076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at about $94,000.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
