The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 762,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $142.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

