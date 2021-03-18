The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $91,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

