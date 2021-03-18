The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $85.87 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.13% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $85,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of HAIN opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

