The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $108.74 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.47% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $108,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

