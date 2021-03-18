The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,632 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $113,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

