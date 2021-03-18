The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,857,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 950,361 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

