The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.