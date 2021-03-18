The Goldman Sachs Group Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $74.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.