The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €110.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.89 ($136.34).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €76.78 ($90.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.85. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €94.93.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

