The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Update

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,040,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the February 11th total of 24,050,000 shares. Currently, 28.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The GEO Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 171,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The GEO Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

