The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post sales of $579.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $579.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $605.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GEO traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.98. 122,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,439. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $968.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The GEO Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 171,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.