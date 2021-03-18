The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $733,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,959,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.48. 13,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.