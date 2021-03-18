The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
DSGX opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
