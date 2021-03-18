The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 11th total of 458,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DSGX opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSGX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

