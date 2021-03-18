The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,961 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $153,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,008,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

Shares of BX traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.84. 33,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,290. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

