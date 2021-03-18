The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 1,634,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,366,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of The Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Alkaline Water in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

