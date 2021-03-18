Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.26

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 4543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

