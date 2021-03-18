Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,808 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $234,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,968. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

