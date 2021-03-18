Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.32. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

