Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

PG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.18. 110,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $315.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

