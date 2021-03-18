Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $923,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Isomer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,531,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,505. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

