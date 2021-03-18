Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 4,580 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $278.42 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

