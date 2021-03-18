Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 2,021 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.35. 17,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,952. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.