Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEZNY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

