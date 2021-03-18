Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 7903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after buying an additional 314,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

