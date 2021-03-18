Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Tenaris stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth $5,885,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

