TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.11

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.11 and traded as high as C$26.19. TELUS shares last traded at C$25.99, with a volume of 7,237,906 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

