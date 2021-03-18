Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

