Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 11th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 51,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

