Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $392.76 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $413.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.22 and a 200 day moving average of $361.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

