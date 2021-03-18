Telcoin (TEL) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $408.09 million and $10.97 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 57.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

