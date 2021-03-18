Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

