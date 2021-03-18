TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by UBS Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.42 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

