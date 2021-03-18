Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,367 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

