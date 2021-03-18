Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RH were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RH opened at $477.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $524.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.94.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

