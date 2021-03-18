Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $786,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,288 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

