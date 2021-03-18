Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $717,000 Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.47.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,485,838 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

