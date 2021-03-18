Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,244. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

