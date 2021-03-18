Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,830 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The New York Times were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The New York Times’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

