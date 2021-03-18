Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,838 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Autoliv by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $99.20 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

